Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $21.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

