iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

