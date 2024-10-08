Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $177.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

