The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Issue $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 1.0065 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.