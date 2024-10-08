Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 325,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Pfizer by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 22,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 167,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 157,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 120,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

PFE stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

