Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $236.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

