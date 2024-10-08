Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 306.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

