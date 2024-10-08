Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 3.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMZ Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $230,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $297.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.27 and a 200-day moving average of $293.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $228.50 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

