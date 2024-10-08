Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,436,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.