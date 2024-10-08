Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

