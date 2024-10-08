Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $8,491,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $7,168,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $103.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

