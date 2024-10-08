Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 70.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth about $4,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 274,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,092,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,233,140.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,886,897 shares of company stock valued at $61,259,762. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

