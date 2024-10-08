Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Purchases Shares of 62,534 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 5.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. BOKF NA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $6,396,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a market cap of $956.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

