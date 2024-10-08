SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

