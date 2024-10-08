Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 633,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.