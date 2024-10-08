Greenfield Savings Bank Has $602,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

