Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.