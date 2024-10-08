Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.