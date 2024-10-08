Velas Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.71 million and approximately $554,406.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,388 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

