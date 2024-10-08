Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 581.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 24,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMZ Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.