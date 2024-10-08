Stargate Finance (STG) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $38.81 million and $5.42 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00253451 BTC.
About Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stargate Finance Token Trading
