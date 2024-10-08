Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $98,820.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,226.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00530269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00105695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00243007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00073225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.