Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.07 and last traded at $152.07, with a volume of 163771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

