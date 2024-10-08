Luxurious Pro Network Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $369,122.96 (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market capitalization of $369,122.96 and $360.35 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution.

LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LPNT%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39501052/whitepaper-lpntoken.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

