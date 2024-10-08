Bittensor (TAO) One Day Volume Hits $205.73 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $205.73 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $618.99 or 0.00994737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 619.45658931 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $230,365,146.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

