Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.