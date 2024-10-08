Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Verasity has a market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000706 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

