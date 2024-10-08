iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,444,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $572.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.