Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up about 2.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 19.13% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,306,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

BATS VFMV opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

