Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 849 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,994,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,508,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,531 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $311.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $314.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

