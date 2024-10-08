Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,131 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

