Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

