Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Cummins by 36.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $331.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $333.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.98.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.