Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 3,015 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

