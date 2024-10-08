Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 42.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $227.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average is $186.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $227.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

