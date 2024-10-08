aelf (ELF) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.58 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. aelf has a total market cap of $273.24 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

