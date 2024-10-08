Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU) recently announced that its Board of Directors has decided to postpone the scheduled special meeting of stockholders, originally set for October 14, 2024. The meeting has been rescheduled to October 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will formally open the Special Meeting on October 14, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. to adjourn it to the new date. During the adjournment period, no additional business will be conducted other than the formalities related to the meeting.

Stockholders of Insight Acquisition Corp. are invited to attend the rescheduled Special Meeting via live webcast. Further details can be accessed through the following link: https://cstproxy.com/insightacqcorp/sm2024. The company intends to continue seeking proxies from stockholders leading up to the Special Meeting. Only those holding common stock as of the record date, September 18, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

In light of the rescheduled Special Meeting, the company has extended the deadline for stockholders to exercise their redemption rights to Monday, October 21, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders who had previously submitted their shares for redemption and wish to withdraw their redemption request may do so before the new deadline. Requests for withdrawal can be made to the transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

Insight Acquisition Corp. also provided information regarding the proposed Business Combination with Alpha Modus, indicating that relevant documentation will be filed with the SEC. Stockholders and interested parties are advised to review the definitive proxy statement and related materials, which will be available on the SEC’s website or upon request to Insight Acquisition Corp.

The company emphasized that this press release does not constitute an offer to solicit proxies, consent, or authorization, nor does it constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities related to the proposed Business Combination.

For more detailed information, interested parties are encouraged to review the SEC filings regarding the Business Combination, including risks and uncertainties associated with the transaction. The company underlines that forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those stated in such statements.

Insight Acquisition Corp.’s leadership team, including its directors and executive officers, may contribute to the solicitation of proxies from stockholders concerning the Business Combination, and additional details about their involvement will be included in forthcoming proxy statements.

This news piece was based on the Form 8-K SEC Filing dated October 8, 2024, filed by Insight Acquisition Corp., outlining these developments on record.

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

