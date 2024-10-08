Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $133.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

VST traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. 6,692,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,280. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. Vistra has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Vistra by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,570,000 after purchasing an additional 363,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

