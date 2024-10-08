Citigroup Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $97.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 1,526,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,408. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $93.58.

