Citigroup Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $97.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
