Trium Capital LLP Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

