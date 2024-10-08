GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.6 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.