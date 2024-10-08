GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 0.6 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.98.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
