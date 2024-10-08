Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 1,631,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,245. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

