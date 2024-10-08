Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,233,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,966,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWN opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

