Marion Wealth Management Purchases 811 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

