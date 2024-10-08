Trium Capital LLP Acquires 868 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.24.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

