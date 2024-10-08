Shattuck Labs (STTK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) recently:

10/2/2024 – Shattuck Labs was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2024 – Shattuck Labs was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

10/2/2024 – Shattuck Labs was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Shattuck Labs was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/27/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STTK traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 1,520,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,912.42. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

