Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $460.00 at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $385.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,074. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $402.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock worth $13,433,094. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

