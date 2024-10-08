Marion Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

