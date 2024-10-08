Marion Wealth Management Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.4 %

CBOE opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

