Clean Yield Group Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.