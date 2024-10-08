Marion Wealth Management Makes New $241,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

